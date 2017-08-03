Mom of 14-year-old arrested after leading police on chase shares her story

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom speaks about the arrest of her 14-year-old daughter after chase. (KTRK)

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) --
The mother of a 14-year-old girl arrested after a high-speed chase in Montgomery County is sharing her side of the story.

Joyce Ethridge told Eyewitness News she made a big mistake Wednesday by letting her daughter drive by herself. According to Ethridge, the teen was going to a friend's home to return an item.

Around 4 p.m., deputies said the 14-year-old reached speeds of 107 mph near the Seven Coves area.

When they attempted to stop her, she kept going.

Deputies said the teen led them on a high-speed chase back to her home at Lakeway Townhomes in the City Panorama Village. The teen got out of the SUV and ran inside the home where she lived.

"She's my daughter. She shouldn't be there," Ethridge said.

"Do you think as a mom you let her down by letting her take that car?" ABC13's Steve Campion asked.

"Yeah," she replied.

The teen was taken into custody and charged with felony evading. Joyce Ethridge was written a citation for allowing an unlicensed driver to operate a motor vehicle on a public roadway.


Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
high-speed chasepolice chasejuvenile crimeMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Woman sentenced to 32 years in prison in officer's death
Mold cleanup efforts delay Willowridge HS opening
Man charged with killing GF after changing his story
Local veteran receives Bronze Star 48 years later
BARC offering $1 pet adoptions this weekend
Fire sweeps through Dubai high rise residential building
Crews remove pile of trash after calls from ABC13
Girlfriend who urged suicide sentenced to 15 months
Show More
Children's Museum offering free immunizations
Thieves caught on cam stealing from construction site
Bad news for brides waiting for Alfred Angelo dresses
Houston Zoo sea lion pup learning to swim
Fundraiser benefits family of HCSO deputy found dead
More News
Top Video
Crews remove pile of trash after calls from ABC13
Thieves caught on cam stealing from construction site
Family hoping for justice after horse stolen
Fundraiser benefits family of HCSO deputy found dead
More Video