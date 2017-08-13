Mom of boiling water victim: "I want justice for my daughter"

EMBED </>More Videos

Kemberly Richardson spoke with the mother of the young girl scalded with boiling water at a sleepover.

MORRISANIA, Bronx --
The mother of an 11-year-old girl says she wants justice after her daughter was seriously injured when another girl at a sleepover allegedly poured boiling water on her as she slept.

"I want justice for my daughter," said Ebony, the girl's mother. "I want all that was involved to be brought to justice. I want ACS to come and do their job."
READ MORE: BOILING WATER POURED ON 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL'S FACE AT SLEEPOVER IN BRONX

She asked for prayers for her daughter, adding that she is doing much better.

WATCH: Mother of boiling water victim speaks out

EMBED More News Videos

Mother of a girl who had boiling water poured on her face during sleepover speaks out.


The girl's 12-year-old friend was hosting the sleepover in the Morrisania section of the Bronx. According to friends and family, the host of the sleepover boiled hot water and poured it on the 11-year-old as she was sleeping.
The scalding hot water burned the girl's face, neck, shoulders, and chest, leaving her screaming in pain and agony.

The victim's cousin says what happened may have been retaliation stemming from an earlier argument.



"Her and her friend got into an argument," said her cousin. "She told her if she goes to sleep, they were gonna do something to her. So, it was like 3:00 in the morning so she went to sleep. The girl on tape says she boiled water and she threw it on her."

The 12-year-old girl has been charged with felony assault. Her case will be handled in family court because she has been charged as a juvenile.

Meanwhile, the victim's family members say the 11-year-old was actually bullied before this happened by the same 12-year-old girl who doused her with that scalding water.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the victim.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
child injuredburn injuriesNew York
Load Comments
Top Stories
Bellaire HS grad injured in crash at violent Virginia rally
HEAT ADVISORY in effect in Houston until 7 p.m.
Mom of Virginia suspect speaks after deadly violence
World's largest indoor playground is in Houston
Houston's most notorious serial killers: 44 years later
'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
Bruno Mars donates $1M to Flint water crisis
Show More
Millennials spending a lot on bachelor parties
Sunday funday: Farmer's market at St. Arnold today
Lynchburg Ferry to be closed all next week
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Man in critical condition after fight ends in shooting
More News
Top Video
4-month-old puppy found burned, with broken jaw
Texas fisherman and deputies team up to save calf
Bruno Mars donates $1M to Flint water crisis
Millennials spending a lot on bachelor parties
More Video