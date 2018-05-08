A 23-year-old woman is facing a felony charge after Freeport police say her baby died.Kaysie Lynn Broaddus is charged with injury to a child in connection with an incident that took place October 2, 2017.Police say the 20-month-old baby died in October after ingesting synthetic marijuana at a home in the 700 block of North Avenue in Freeport.The child passed away at the hospital after he tested positive for drugs.Bond for Broaddus has been set at $100,000. She was booked into jail on April 10.