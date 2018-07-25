Mom attacked in front of kids after telling man to move shopping cart at Walmart

A man is accused of attacking a woman over a shopping cart. (KTRK)

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin (KTRK) --
A Wisconsin man faces criminal charges after being accused of attacking a mom as her kids watched. It allegedly started when she told him to move a shopping cart.

Cori Richardson lost a portion of her hair and was left with serious bruising following the incident outside a Walmart.

Surveillance video shows her leave the store with her baby and child. John Engebos, 60, appears to ditch his empty cart behind their car.

That's when Richardson says Engebos violently attacked her.

"I've been a wreck. I'm not going to lie. I've teared up quite a few times just thinking about it. I'm just really grateful that my kids are okay," Richardson said.

Other customers came to help Richardson. They called 911 and even blocked in the suspect as he tried to take off.
