Missouri City residents face fines over trash can storage

A resident in Missouri City is outraged over a fine he received for his trash can."I was livid, beyond shocked," Noel Pinnock said.He discovered that he was not properly putting his trash cans away after collection.Pinnock was fined $250 for a trash bin violation and said he never received a letter warning him of the violation."It just said that you have to put it where it's not visible from the street," he said.Last year, more than 2,500 fines were given out to residents in Missouri City.According to the city, a first conviction will cost $50, a second conviction is $250 and a third conviction is $500."Where do you put your trash bins now? On the side of the house still? I mean, there's nowhere else to put it," Pinnock added.