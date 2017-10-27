Missing woman found alive 42 years later

BOSTON, Massachusetts (KTRK) --A woman who disappeared four decades ago has been found alive at a nursing home hundreds of miles where she was last seen.
In 1975, Flora Stevens' husband dropped her off for a doctor's appointment, but when he returned, she was gone.
Now 42 years later, officials said they have solved the cold case.
They found her living with dementia in a nursing home in Massachusetts.
Detectives said because of her condition, it is unclear how and why she left New York.
