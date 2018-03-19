U.S. & WORLD

US college student went missing while on rugby tour in Bermuda

Search for missing St. Joe's student. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 19, 2018.

Police in Bermuda say they have found the body of a missing 19-year-old St. Joseph's University student.

Mark Dombroski was on the island for a rugby tour with the university. He was last seen at a bar.

He was due to leave Bermuda Sunday.

Bermuda Police Service spokesman Dwayne Caines did not disclose any details about the discovery

Dombroski was a graduate of Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware, and was a freshman at St. Joe's.
