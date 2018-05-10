Missing teen in Florida may have been taken underwater by alligator

EMBED </>More Videos

Crews search for teen who may have been taken underwater by an alligator (KTRK)

ORLANDO, Florida (KTRK) --
A search is underway for a teen boy seen flailing in a large retention pond in Florida who was possibly taken underwater by an alligator.

Police said witnesses heard the teen screaming in the pond, "It bit me! It bit me!"

Officials talked to people who live in the area who told them that they reported seeing a 6-foot alligator in the pond in the past.

"It was bound to happen sooner or later," resident Ruben Perez said.

Perez said he saw a gator two days ago.

"It would come out and he was swimming towards me and I was like, 'See you later. Time to go,'" Perez said

Jeff Williamson with Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies have also knocked on doors in the area asking if anyone they knew was missing.

They have also checked with their office for any missing persons.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials said it is not yet clear if an alligator was involved in the boy's disappearance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
alligatormissing teenageru.s. & worldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl missing since Tuesday
$40M lawsuit filed in drunk driving crash that killed mom, baby
Pallet fire seen for miles in NW Harris County
Kinkaid School investigating allegations of sexual misconduct
Save money with this Amazon Prime perk
Roommate of man killed in deputy-involved shooting speaks out
Millenials are missing out on a lot of money
Family taking on father's unsolved 'hit and run' death investigation
Show More
ABC13's Samica Knight visits HISD teachers who mentored her
Video shows woman confront man who walked away with package
Injured HPD officer Ronny Cortez now standing on his own
Digital Deal of the Day
Affordable dashcam options that won't bust your budget
More News