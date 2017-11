A Sugar Land man with Down syndrome who was reported missing has been found safe.Tam Tran, 39, was last seen on foot in the 12200 block of Ashford Park Drive around 5 a.m. Tuesday.Tran was located by a Houston resident in the area of Beechnut Street and Boone Road about 10:30 Tuesday night.He was taken to his home by Houston police about 11:30 p.m.