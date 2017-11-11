Missing special needs student found safe in Cy-Fair

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2630987" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cy-Fair ISD police are asking for the public's help to find a missing student with special needs.

A missing Cy-Fair ISD student with special needs has been found safe.We first told you about 18-year-old Brandon Johnson on Eyewitness News last night.School officials said they were extremely concerned after Johnson went missing near Langham Creek High School on Friday.Sheriff's deputies said just before 2 a.m., Johnson was found safe and reunited with his mother.Deputies did not say where or how he was found.