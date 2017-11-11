Missing special needs student found safe in Cy-Fair

Brandon Johnson is safe and back at home after going missing near Langham Creek. (CFISD)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A missing Cy-Fair ISD student with special needs has been found safe.

We first told you about 18-year-old Brandon Johnson on Eyewitness News last night.

School officials said they were extremely concerned after Johnson went missing near Langham Creek High School on Friday.

Sheriff's deputies said just before 2 a.m., Johnson was found safe and reunited with his mother.

Deputies did not say where or how he was found.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Special needs student missing in Cy-Fair
Cy-Fair ISD police are asking for the public's help to find a missing student with special needs.

