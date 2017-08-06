Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl in Oklahoma

EMBED </>More Videos

Bracie Shivers, 1, is believed to be in grave danger, police in Oklahoma said.

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KTRK) --
Police desperately need your help bringing a missing one-year-old Oklahoma girl home safe.

Investigators said Bracie Shivers' parents took off with the toddler after losing their parental rights to her.

Officials in Cleveland County believe Bracie is in immediate danger because the couple are known to be heavy drug users.

Bryant Shivers and Tara Springfield's whereabouts are not known, and police said they have three other children with them between eight and 12 years old.

Bryant Shivers and Tara Springfield are wanted by police.



Those children were not included in the Amber Alert.

The suspects are believed to be driving a white Chevrolet C15 pickup with Oklahoma license plate BQQ-657.

Investigators realized the toddler was missing after deputies went to remove the child from the rural residence in the county. No one was found at the home.

Mike Iser, who lives nearby, told KFOR-TV the couple has a reputation in the community.

"She pulled a gun on me, so I guess they weren't very good neighbors," Iser said. "I've seen their kids more than them, and I heard they were into drugs and everything, so I didn't hang out with them, though."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
amber alertu.s. & worldmissing childrendrugsOklahoma
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Two men found dead in vacant Harris Co. apartment
Hang ten! Dogs compete in surfing championships
A few afternoon downpours this Sunday
The Houston area is a wonderland this weekend
Man rescued after being struck by METRORail downtown
And the winning Powerball numbers are...
Get checked: Free cervical and breast cancer screenings
Rescue effort suspended for 3 Marines in Osprey mishap
Show More
Chilling video shows moments before masked man kills 2
GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickups for steering defect
Intense smoke and flames destroy Harris Co. restaurant
COOL JOB ALERT: Florida needs an iguana wrangler
Weed-themed weddings becoming latest trend
More News
Top Video
Hang ten! Dogs compete in surfing championships
Chilling video shows moments before masked man kills 2
Rescue effort suspended for 3 Marines in Osprey mishap
GM recalling roughly 800,000 pickups for steering defect
More Video