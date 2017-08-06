Bryant Shivers and Tara Springfield are wanted by police.

Police desperately need your help bringing a missing one-year-old Oklahoma girl home safe.Investigators said Bracie Shivers' parents took off with the toddler after losing their parental rights to her.Officials in Cleveland County believe Bracie is in immediate danger because the couple are known to be heavy drug users.Bryant Shivers and Tara Springfield's whereabouts are not known, and police said they have three other children with them between eight and 12 years old.Those children were not included in the Amber Alert.The suspects are believed to be driving a white Chevrolet C15 pickup with Oklahoma license plate BQQ-657.Investigators realized the toddler was missing after deputies went to remove the child from the rural residence in the county. No one was found at the home.Mike Iser, who lives nearby, told KFOR-TV the couple has a reputation in the community."She pulled a gun on me, so I guess they weren't very good neighbors," Iser said. "I've seen their kids more than them, and I heard they were into drugs and everything, so I didn't hang out with them, though."