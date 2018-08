Tai Park, 77 years of age, was last seen wearing gray shorts, light blue t-shirt, wearing sunglasses and possibly walking with a cane

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office says the senior citizen with Parkinson's Disease has been found dead near Buffalo Bayou.Tai Park, 77, lived in the Katy area. His family reported him missing on Thursday afternoon.Fort Bend County Sheriff says someone gave Park a ride to the McDonald's on I-10 near FM 1463 on Thursday and then dropped him off.He was then seen walking eastbound on the I-10 service road toward Pin Oak.Park was found Friday afternoon along Buffalo Bayou behind the Woodcreek Reserve.