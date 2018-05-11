Missing former West U mayor found near family ranch, son says

EMBED </>More Videos

Former West U mayor found near family ranch, Miya Shay reports.

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas (KTRK) --
A former mayor of West University Place who was reported missing has been found.

According to the West University Place Police Department, Richard 'Burt' Ballanfant, 70, has been found in Telegraph, Texas, a town about five-and-a-half hours west of the city.

Ballanfant's son told reporter Miya Shay his father was found near an old family ranch in nearby Junction.

Ballanfant, 70, was last seen at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 3700 block of Southwest Freeway just after 8 a.m. today.

Family members say the former mayor has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing manAlzheimer's DiseasealzheimersWest University Place
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
What life on parole means for Clara Harris
WHO IS CLARA HARRIS?
Katy ISD to pay superintendent $750K to leave district
Lesbian prom court candidates claiming discrimination in Katy
Cheers and boos: Mixed reaction to Katy superintendent's resignation
LIVING THE DREAM: Gerald Green's journey back with Rockets
All clear given at Clear Brook HS after police activity
Show More
20-year-old charged with intoxication manslaughter
Teen detained in shooting that injured 1 at Palmdale school
Kids present in home when dad was killed during family fight
Finding Rosemary
Loud music helps burglars break in undetected
More News