Missing Clear Lake woman found safe after Texas EquuSearch search

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 54-year-old woman from Clear Lake has been found safe, according to Texas EquuSearch.

Texas EquuSearch joined the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office in a search for Sharon Lynne Goldstein. On Saturday morning, officials said Goldstein had been reunited with her family.

Goldstein was last seen Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. leaving her home in the 1300 block of Ramada Drive. Investigators said she had no ID, money or phone in her possession when she left the home.

Goldstein suffers from a mental health condition, authorities said.
