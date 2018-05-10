EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3455251" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police brief the media on the disappearance of Jennifer Castillo

Houston police said Thursday morning that they believe a 12-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert is being held against her will.Jennifer Castillo was last seen on Tuesday, May 8 at 7 p.m. at a relative's apartment on 6601 Harbor Town Drive where she was staying in southwest Houston.She was reported missing by family members.Authorities say that they do believe this is a credible threat and feel that this is a kidnapping.Her phone is also off and officials are urging her to call them. Police also added that Castillo is not in any trouble and they want to verify she is safe.Castillo is 5'0 and weighs 100 pounds. She has long, brown curly hair and brown eyes.Investigators said during a press conference that they believe Castillo could be somewhere in the Houston area. She also has family in Honduras, and there's a possibility she may have gone there."Anytime you have a missing person, time is of the essence," police said. "We want to find her as soon as possible. She's 12 years old. We don't know her condition and how she may be held."If you have any information about where she might be, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.