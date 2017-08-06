Missing 1-year-old Oklahoma girl found in Texas

Deputies said 1-year-old Bracie Schivers has been found safe in Texas. (KTRK)

CONVERSE, Texas (KTRK) --
An Amber Alert for a 1-year-old Oklahoma girl has been discontinued after she was found in Texas.

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the smiling toddler after she was recovered safe by deputies in Converse.

Deputies said Bryant Schivers and Tara Springfield are in police custody.

Three other children, ages eight and 12 years old, were also recovered. The children are the toddler's siblings, but they were not included in the Amber Alert.

Bryant Shivers and Tara Springfield are wanted by police.



Investigators said Bracie Schivers' parents took off with the toddler after losing their parental rights to her.

Officials believed Bracie was in immediate danger because the couple are known to be heavy drug users.

Bracie Shivers, 1, is believed to be in grave danger, police in Oklahoma said.



The suspects were believed to be driving a white Chevrolet C15 pickup with Oklahoma license plate BQQ-657.

Investigators realized the toddler was missing after deputies went to remove the child from the rural residence in the county. No one was found at the home.

Mike Iser, who lives nearby, told KFOR-TV the couple has a reputation in the community.

"She pulled a gun on me, so I guess they weren't very good neighbors," Iser said. "I've seen their kids more than them, and I heard they were into drugs and everything, so I didn't hang out with them, though."

