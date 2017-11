A customer at a Mcdonald's drive-thru in Warren, Ohio pulled a gun on an employee when she told him they didn't have steak bagels.Two men were in a car that pulled up to the drive-thru window and one of them began screaming and cursing when the worker told them Mcdonald's didn't serve steak bagels.The clerk says one of the men pulled a gun and started threatening her. She called police, but the men had left by the time officers arrived.