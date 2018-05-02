Military plane with 5 people on board crashes in Georgia

ELIZABETH MCLAUGHLIN
A WC-130 weather reconnaissance aircraft belonging to the Puerto Rico National Guard crashed outside the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport with five people on board, according to a National Guard spokesperson.

The status of the individuals on board is unknown at this time.

The aircraft belonged to the 156th Airlift Wing.

According to Chatham Emergency Management Agency, the plane crashed at the intersection of Highway 21 at Crossgate Road just northeast of the Savannah airport. Those roads are shut down, and people are being told to the avoid the area.

Crews from the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport are assisting with local agencies. The 165th Airlift Wing from the Georgia National Guard is also responding.

The airport said there has been no impact on its flight operations.

ABC News' Rachel Katz contributed to this report.
