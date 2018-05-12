Meth found in office of elementary school assistant principal

An assistant principal has been arrested on drug possession charges. (KTRK)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (KTRK) --
An assistant elementary school principal in Ohio is under arrest for alleged drug possession.

Kevin Kernohan is charged with possession of a controlled substance after police say they found crystal meth inside his school's office.

Police started investigating Kernohan in April, when they reportedly responded to a burglary call and found him in the suspected vehicle.

Police discovered the car Kernohan was driving had been used to commit a crime.

According to reports, authorities concluded that Kernohan was connected to illegal drugs and immediately notified the school district.

On Thursday, police claim they found a powdery substance in Kernohan's office at the school and it tested positive for methamphetamine.

Nobody at the school or the board of education wanted to comment on camera Friday, according to WCPO-TV.

A school district spokesperson provided a statement saying Kernohan has since resigned.

"The district will be reporting this incident to the Ohio Department of Education's office of professional conduct. At no time did this situation involve students or any additional staff members," the statement said.

Kernohan is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
