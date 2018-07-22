Memorial service held for victims of deadly duck boat accident

A Ride the Ducks boat capsized during stormy weather in Branson, Missouri, on July 19. (Family photo via WRTV-TV)

BRANSON, Missouri --
A memorial service was held Sunday for the people killed when a tourist boat sank in a Missouri lake.

The service was at the College of the Ozarks, near Table Rock Lake, where the duck boat sank Thursday, killing 17 people. The accident happened as winds approached hurricane strength.

Nine of the people who died were part of one Indiana family. Online fundraisers had raised more than $400,000 for their funeral expenses by Sunday afternoon.

A Ride the Ducks boat capsized during stormy weather in Branson, Missouri, on July 19.



Two GoFundMe campaigns are underway for the Coleman family, who lost three generations in the duck boat accident.

GoFundMe spokeswoman Katherine Cichy says it's verified one campaign that's raising money. Ingrid Coleman Douglas tells The Indianapolis Star a second campaign is also legitimate.

Others killed were from Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois.

Tia Coleman, who lost nine members of her family, is talking about what happened when she was tossed into the water.

