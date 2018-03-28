  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Mega Millions jackpot surpasses $500M for 4th time in game's history

More than half a billion dollars will be there for the taking Friday after no winning tickets were drawn for the growing Mega Millions jackpot.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 7, 25, 43, 56 and 59, and the Mega Ball was 13. But no ticket matched all six numbers for the $458 million jackpot, pushing the estimated prize for the next drawing to $502 million, according to lottery officials.

It's the fourth time in the game's history that the jackpot has surged past half a billion dollars.

"Jackpot rolls are always exciting, but surpassing the $500 million mark for only the fourth time is a historic milestone," Mega Millions lead director Gordon Medenica said in a press release Wednesday morning. "Large jackpots like this one capture everyone's attention, and it would be great to see the roll go on for a while longer. But at the same time, we can't wait to see someone win."

The next Mega Millions drawing will take place Friday at 8:59 p.m. ET. The cash payout option for the $502 million jackpot is $301 million.

Mega Millions can be played in 44 U.S. states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

