Mayor: Dallas police officer dies day after shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Dallas police provide update on officer-involved shooting. 1 officer has died.

DALLAS, Texas --
A Dallas police officer died Wednesday after a shooting that wounded another officer and an employee at a home improvement store, the city's mayor said.

Mayor Mike Rawlings was presiding over a city council meeting when he announced the death of Rogelio Santander, a member of the police force for three years. Santander, officer Crystal Almeida and a loss-prevention officer for Home Depot were shot Tuesday by a man identified by police as 29-year-old Armando Luis Juarez.

The two officers and the store loss-prevention officer underwent surgery for their injuries after the shooting in the north of the city, Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall said late Tuesday.

Almeida and the loss-prevention officer, who hasn't been identified, were in critical condition Wednesday.

Police arrested Juarez following a high-speed car chase. He's being held at the Dallas County jail on charges of aggravated assault on a public servant and felony theft. He was taken into custody shortly before 10 p.m.

"We got our man," Rawlings said at a late-night news conference at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

But relatives of Juarez said they couldn't believe he would be involved in such a violent episode.

"There's no way my son could've done this," Ruben Juarez told The Dallas Morning News, adding that he didn't think his son owned any guns.

Armando Juarez's grandmother, Janie Longoria, told reporters Tuesday that her grandson is a "sweet, lovable person," but that his friends are a bad influence.

"And I told him to stay away from those people," she said.

Police were called to the store to help an off-duty police officer to remove Juarez from the store. Police have not said if he was suspected of shoplifting or why he was being ejected from store. Juarez opened fire as he was being escorted from the store and made his escape. Several law enforcement agencies were involved in the pursuit that led to his eventual arrest.

Rawlings said late Tuesday that he remains "upset at the lack of respect for our police in this city and in our country."

In 2016, four Dallas police officers and a transit officer were shot dead by a sniper in an ambush that came toward the end of a peaceful protest over the police killings of black men in other cities.

Juarez was arrested in January on a charge of unlawful use of a motor vehicle after authorities say he was found in a stolen vehicle. He also pleaded guilty to a drug-possession charge.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
police shootingtexas newsu.s. & worldarrestpolice chaseDallas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
8th graders killed in racing crash in SW Houston
George H.W. Bush thanks city over Barbara's funeral
EZ TAG customers may have been charged by mistake
Paid reviews reportedly still popping up on Amazon
'I wasn't moving' Mom dragged after chaos erupts at HISD meeting
Woman says serial predator exposed himself to her twice
Victim in Facebook Live shooting suffers medical setback
Texans single-game tickets to go on sale Friday
Show More
Saint Arnold Brewery hiring for its new beer garden and restaurant
Police save drunk women from drowning
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
12-year-old trapped underwater for 9 minutes in resort pool
Woman says Delta workers tied her to wheelchair with blanket
More News