Massive landslide destroys road and apartment building

Massive landslide caused by rainy winter in Pittsburgh. (KTRK)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KTRK) --
Investigators are trying to determine if weather was a factor in a massive landslide in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Route 30, a major road in east Pittsburgh, collapsed 40 feet down a steep hill early Saturday.

Debris went flying down the hill and knocked out utility poles.

It also took out an apartment building and threatened several other apartments and homes.

First responders rushed to the scene to evacuate more than two dozen people.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Pennsylvania's Department of Transportation says this region has experienced more than 60 landslides in the past couple of months. This one is the worst due to the unusually wet winter.

Officials say Route 30 will be closed in both directions for at least two months as crews figure out how to repair the roadway.
