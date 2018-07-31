Marine veteran dies in crash after visit with newborn child

A Massachusetts man who was returning from a hospital after visiting with his wife and newborn daughter has died in a head-on car crash.Barnstable police say 32-year-old Kevin Quinn, of Mashpee, was driving on Route 28 early Saturday morning when his SUV collided with another vehicle.The driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old Mickey Rivera, of Fall River, also died and his passenger was seriously injured.According to records, Rivera was previously in custody for two years for his connection to a 2015 murder.Quinn was a Marine veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. He had just spent the evening with his wife and their first child, who had been born on Wednesday.A fund set up for the Quinn family reported raising more than $160,000 by Monday afternoon.