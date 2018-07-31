Marine veteran dies in crash after visit with newborn child

EMBED </>More Videos

Marine veteran dies in crash while going to see his newborn (KTRK)

BARNSTABLE, Massachusetts --
A Massachusetts man who was returning from a hospital after visiting with his wife and newborn daughter has died in a head-on car crash.

Barnstable police say 32-year-old Kevin Quinn, of Mashpee, was driving on Route 28 early Saturday morning when his SUV collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, 22-year-old Mickey Rivera, of Fall River, also died and his passenger was seriously injured.

According to records, Rivera was previously in custody for two years for his connection to a 2015 murder.

Quinn was a Marine veteran who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan. He had just spent the evening with his wife and their first child, who had been born on Wednesday.

A fund set up for the Quinn family reported raising more than $160,000 by Monday afternoon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldmarinesveteransveteranMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News