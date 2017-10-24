Man working on truck shot and killed in NW Harris Co.

Deadly shooting inside NW Houston apartment complex (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Sheriff's deputies are looking for three men who they say were involved in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Antoine Drive.

According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Camden Station Apartments just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Deputies said there was an argument between two men who were working on a pickup truck and the three suspects. One of the three suspects pulled out a gun and shot a man who was standing outside of a truck. The men ran off.

The victim died at the scene.

The other victim involved was not injured. Deputies said he got underneath the truck.

A motive is under investigation, and deputies could only describe the suspects as young men.

