Man working on truck shot and killed in NW Harris Co.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies are looking for three men who they say were involved in a deadly shooting at an apartment complex on Antoine Drive.According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Camden Station Apartments just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.Deputies said there was an argument between two men who were working on a pickup truck and the three suspects. One of the three suspects pulled out a gun and shot a man who was standing outside of a truck. The men ran off.The victim died at the scene.The other victim involved was not injured. Deputies said he got underneath the truck.A motive is under investigation, and deputies could only describe the suspects as young men.