A Santa Fe man is in custody after police say he broke his wife's neck and severed her finger while assaulting her with a machete.Investigators say the man was arrested Monday morning after he was found walking around quoting Bible verses while carrying the weapon.When the man was told to drop the machete, police say the suspect walked away from officers.Two Santa Fe police officers used Tasers on the man, who eventually dropped the machete. He was placed in handcuffs after a brief struggle with police.Officers say the man's 46-year-old wife was also left with several lacerations to her neck and hands. The woman is expected to recover from her injuries.Police say an unknown amount of methamphetamine was found at the couple's home.The suspect is now facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of resisting arrest.Police have not released the name of the suspect.