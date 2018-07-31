Santa Fe man accused of breaking wife's neck and severing finger with a machete

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say a Santa Fe man is behind bars after he attacked his wife with a machete. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
A Santa Fe man is in custody after police say he broke his wife's neck and severed her finger while assaulting her with a machete.

Investigators say the man was arrested Monday morning after he was found walking around quoting Bible verses while carrying the weapon.

When the man was told to drop the machete, police say the suspect walked away from officers.

Two Santa Fe police officers used Tasers on the man, who eventually dropped the machete. He was placed in handcuffs after a brief struggle with police.

Officers say the man's 46-year-old wife was also left with several lacerations to her neck and hands. The woman is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police say an unknown amount of methamphetamine was found at the couple's home.

The suspect is now facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of resisting arrest.

Police have not released the name of the suspect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
machetetexas newsassaultarrestSanta Fe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News