Man with a gun threatens woman driving in the Heights

A woman in the Heights says she was the victim of an angry driver who pulled a gun on her.Elizabeth Maciel was driving on Studewood Sunday afternoon when she noticed a big, older-model truck right on her tail. It was either dark blue or dark green in color, and the driver was in his 60s.For almost two miles, she couldn't shake him, she told Eyewitness News. At the intersection of Studewood and E. 11th, he "burned rubber" and then it got really frightening."He is spinning his wheels until smoke came out and it engulfed the intersection," Maciel said. "I look over and I see his windows start to go part down and his arm start to come over and he's got a gun pointed at me."Maciel called 911 and the guy took off. She isn't sure why she was targeted, but she does not want him to be able to do it again."Bubba had a beef with the fact that somebody goes in front of him? I don't know. I don't know. I filed a police report and anyone who has seen anything, please come forward," Maciel said.Houston police are investigating.