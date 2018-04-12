EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3325135" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 'He was a hardworking man:' Family mourns man killed in crash

Prosecutors charged a man who already has three DWI convictions with manslaughter.Police say Tarus Lawson slammed into the back of a truck, causing a six-vehicle crash at South Post Oak and Gasmer on April 2nd.Juan Ortiz was driving the truck and later died at the hospital. His wife was also hurt.The charges come 11 days after the crash. Witnesses wonder why more wasn't done at the scene and why Lawson wasn't arrested right way.A witness told Eyewitness News that Lawson, who was driving a Cadillac, was swerving and appeared impaired prior to crash. The witness said he told officers that on the scene as well.Despite that, the accident report shows the officers did not take an alcohol or drug specimen from the scene. Witnesses and Ortiz's family want to know why Lawson wasn't tested at the scene and why he wasn't taken into custody.When we asked HPD about the crash earlier this week, they told us it was still under investigation.We've reached out to them again and are awaiting a call back.Lawson was on probation for his third DWI when he crashed into Ortiz.Ortiz was laid to rest on Tuesday.