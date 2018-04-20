Man who fired through restaurant window killing 2 deputies identified

GILCHRIST COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE has suffered a terrible tragedy. Please avoid the area of SR 26 from the red light to the area of subway. No suspects are at large. Further updates will be posted later. — Gilchrist Co Sheriff (@GCSOFlorida) April 19, 2018

Authorities have identified the suspect who fired through the window of a restaurant and fatally shot two Florida deputies.An Alachua County Sheriff's Office news release says the Gilchrist County sheriff's deputies were killed Thursday afternoon in Trenton.The release says the deputies were at the Ace China restaurant when the shooter walked up to the building and fired at them through a window. Fellow deputies responding to the scene found the shooter dead outside the business.The release identified the suspect as 59-year-old John Hubert Highnote. Authorities say there's no apparent motive for the shooting.The names of the deputies and shooter weren't immediately released.Trenton is in northern Florida, about 35 miles west of Gainesville.