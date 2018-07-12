Man accused of shooting and hitting dog with hammer makes court appearance

FARMINGTON, Missouri --
A man accused of shooting and hitting his dog with a hammer made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Jason Hampton left his yellow lab for dead, authorities said.

Animal activists and a supporter of Hampton clashed outside the St. Francois County Courthouse, KMOV reported.

"Easy to forget how bad he looked. They had to remove a quarter of his skin off his back leg because he was laying in his feces and urine and it burned through his skin," said animal activist Karen Runk.

Currently, the yellow lab named Trooper is living with a foster family.

"He had a less than five percent chance of walking again and he's now walking. He even runs, but he looks like a drunk sailor when he does," said Mandy Ryan with Missouri K9 Friends.

Hampton entered a not guilty plea on the charges of animal abuse.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal abuseu.s. & world
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
53 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News