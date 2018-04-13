Man wanted in sexual assault of 71-year-old Conroe woman

EMBED </>More Videos

Police need your help finding a man accused in the sexual assault of a 71-year-old Conroe woman.

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
Conroe police say they are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 71-year-old woman in her garage.

The attack happened Thursday night at the Arella Forest at Woodland apartment complex. This is a community for senior citizens off FM 1488.

Police say the man ran off after forcing himself on the woman.

The suspect is only described as a tall, skinny black male with a goatee. He was seen wearing dark blue shorts and dark pants.

If you have any information on the suspect, call Conroe Police Detective Minchew at 936-522-3329 or Conroe PD dispatchers at 936-522-3200.

Police said you can reference case #18040413 when giving your tips.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sexual assaultelderly womantexas newsConroe
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Pentagon briefing over U.S. strikes on Syria
Houston man gets 55 years for woman's brutal gang rape
Rain expected later today, with strong storms tonight
Charges filed in latest Houston Snapchat shooting case
HPD officer in critical condition after golf cart crash
TSU assistant baseball coach suspended after arrest
Suspect who led deputies on chase in Galveston County dies
Judge denies change of venue request in couple's murder trial
Show More
BLUE AND RED: Remembering the Oilers Derrick Dolls
Girl draws picture to help find missing cat
Deputy constables save dog from drowning in neighborhood pool
Man in brawl at Apple Store says fight was misunderstanding
Dog freed from culvert after being found by disabled veteran
More News