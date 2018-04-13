Man wanted in sexual assault of 71-year-old Conroe woman

Conroe police say they are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a 71-year-old woman in her garage.The attack happened Thursday night at the Arella Forest at Woodland apartment complex. This is a community for senior citizens off FM 1488.Police say the man ran off after forcing himself on the woman.The suspect is only described as a tall, skinny black male with a goatee. He was seen wearing dark blue shorts and dark pants.If you have any information on the suspect, call Conroe Police Detective Minchew at 936-522-3329 or Conroe PD dispatchers at 936-522-3200.Police said you can reference case #18040413 when giving your tips.