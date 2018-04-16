DEADLY SHOOTING

Man wanted in killing of a young father outside AMC Gulf Pointe movie theater

Man charged in fatal shooting at AMC movie theater parking lot

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are on the hunt for the person who killed a man in the parking lot of the AMC Gulf Pointe 30 movie theater.

Houston police say 22-year-old Adrian Mondragon shot and killed the man on Saturday night as the victim and Mondragon's ex-girlfriend were leaving the theater off the Beltway at Gulf Freeway.

The family of Luis Perret is grief-stricken, too emotional to speak with us on camera, but did say their son was taken too soon.

Mondragon was allegedly armed with a rifle when he shot and killed Perret after a night out at the movies.

HPD said Mondragon shot Perret one time in the chest, killing him at the scene. He then got into a black Chevy truck and sped off.

The alleged shooter has not been seen since. He remains at large and has been charged with murder.

Anyone with information on Mondragon's whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

You can also make an anonymous tip online at www.Crime-Stoppers.org.
