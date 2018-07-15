Man wanted for questioning after woman found dead inside her Cypress home

Surveillance video released of man wanted for questioning in death of 62-year-old Pamela Johnson, Christine Dobbyn reports.

By
CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
Officials with the Harris County Sheriff's Office have identified a man wanted for questioning after a woman was found dead inside her Cypress home.

Pamela Johnson's missing maroon-colored Chrysler PT Cruiser was found at Willowbrook Mall on Sunday morning. It had been missing from her home in the 12400 block of Bent Pine Drive since Friday.

Late Sunday, officials released a video of the man they believe dropped the car off at the mall.

He is described as possibly Hispanic, 30-35 years old, 5'7" to 5'9" tall with short hair and tattoos on both forearms.

The memorial outside Johnson's home continued to grow. Her co-workers from Kroger held a vigil to remember her Sunday night.

Johnson's younger sister, Tresa Wilkins, told ABC13 that Johnson loved people and never let her disability of being mostly deaf stop her from pursuing a job and providing for herself.

Johnson's husband died a few years ago. She was always thinking of others and giving small gifts to show her love, Wilkins said.



"It made you know she was thinking specifically of you. It was very meaningful. That's another reason why this...if the point of this whole thing was a robbery attempt gone sour or something, I don't know. They must not have known her because they would know she didn't have expensive tastes. She didn't have expensive things. She led a very frugal, simple life. She wanted to pay her own way and not have debt," Wilkins said.

Her family will hold a memorial service once authorities are done with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

RELATED: Sheriff identifies woman found dead inside her Cypress home
