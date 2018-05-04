Man wanted for allegedly beating victim with shovel handle while he slept

EMBED </>More Videos

Man wanted in brutal shovel attack (KTRK)

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man they say beat another man with a shovel handle as the victim slept.

The attack happened in the early morning hours last Friday. The victim was taken to a hospital where he is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Thomas Lyn Barringer, 26, is charged with aggravated assault and there's a warrant out for his arrest.

Authorities are asking for help to find Barringer. He's described as 5'9" tall, weighing 195 pounds.

Barringer is believed to be dangerous and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office requests he not be approached by the public. Barringer was last seen in the area of Motel 6 in Cleveland, Texas.

Anyone with information regarding Barringer or this crime is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case number# 18A114015.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
assaultattackMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gun range employee indicted in shooting death of customer
President Trump speaks at NRA National Convention
Bay Area Regional Medical Center to file for bankruptcy
HPD: 3 masked men robbed Walmart in SW Houston
Day care where 1-year-old was beaten ordered to be closed
2 men killed inside million-dollar home
Astros' McCullers hits back at 'foreign' object allegation
Mother of kidnapped baby says abductor should get no mercy
Show More
Spectacular 6-story-deep sinkhole opens on New Zealand farm
MUG SHOT: Man accused of brutally stabbing girlfriend
Suspect arrested after alleged road rage shooting on Gulf Freeway
Heathrow Airport teases Star Wars flights to galaxy far, far away
Young Katy mother sues after alleged rape by Harris Co. jailer
More News