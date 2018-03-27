Man wanted for 2004 Abilene murder caught in Friendswood

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect was captured in Friendswood last week for the 2004 murder of an Abilene man.

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
A suspect wanted for the 2004 murder of an Abilene man was arrested in Friendswood last week.

Kenneth Pounds, 54, was taken into custody on March 21 after police discovered he was staying with family in the area.

Pounds is accused of killing 18-year-old Garrett Daniel McMahan with a box cutter after the teen got into a fight with his friend.

While in Friendswood, authorities say they tracked Pounds and saw him buying drugs.

After he was arrested, officials say Pounds had crack cocaine in one of his socks and also had a crack pipe.

He was extradited back to Abilene.

Pounds is being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
murdermost wantedFriendswood
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver opens fire at Conroe officer during traffic stop
Woman fires gun to scare off masked attackers in her driveway
Man claims he was checking on ex when she was unconscious
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
Schlitterbahn co-owner arrested in Texas over boy's waterslide death
Carjacking suspects found hiding under shopping carts
7th grader suspended for drawing stick figure with gun
Uber driver: GPS made me do it
Show More
Couple wanted for allegedly trying to lure students into van
Houston gets its own version of Chicago's "Bean" sculpture at MFAH
'Only God can judge me': Katy ISD superintendent speaks
Deadline extended to apply for Hire Houston Youth internships
The difference between 'whisky' and 'whiskey'
More News
Top Video
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire: 'I didn't want to die'
Uber driver: GPS made me do it
Woman fires gun to scare off masked attackers in her driveway
7th grader suspended for drawing stick figure with gun
More Video