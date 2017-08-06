Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of sexually abusing a child.According to police, Kenneth Francis sexually assaulted a child at a residence in the 11400 block of Elmcroft Drive from September 2008 through October 2010.Francis, 41, is also a registered sex offender in the state of Louisiana.He is described as a black male with brown eyes, black hair, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 202 pounds.Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.