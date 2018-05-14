Police arrest and charge man accused of taking inappropriate pictures of women at church

EMBED </>More Videos

A Pearland man accused of taking inappropriate pictures of women at a Friendswood church has been arrested. (KTRK)

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) --
A Pearland man accused of taking inappropriate pictures of women at a Friendswood church has been arrested.

Friendswood police say Micah Clifton Gautney, 21, was arrested and charged with improper photography or visual recording.

According to police, Gautney was caught taking upskirt photos of the women as they waited for services at the New Hope Church in Friendswood.

Gautney was reportedly pretending to tie his shoes while he took the photos.

His bond has been set to $10,000.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimeFriendswood
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
10 children found living in horrible conditions, police say
Shooter wanted after killing at least 1 at NW Houston convenience store
Walmart greeter fired after punching man he says threatened him
3 things to watch in the Rockets-Warriors West finals
What Rockets fans need to know about West finals tickets
SWAT standoff ends after murder suspect shoots himself
Meghan Markle's dad may not attend her royal wedding
First Lady Melania Trump undergoes kidney surgery
Show More
'Someone hated her': HCC student's killer never found
Sugar Land homeowners upset about continuous sewage spill
Margot Kidder, who played Lois Lane in 1978 "Superman," dies
Trae Tha Truth visits Facebook Live shooting victim Devyn Holmes in hospital
Rockets' Gerald Green is so Houston, he even has an I-45 tattoo
More News