A man who barricaded himself in his house for hours has now surrendered to authorities.Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 2:00 a.m. in the 3400 block of Any Way Street.Investigators say the man fired at least 10 shots into his neighbors garage after getting into an argument with his wife. Once police arrived, the man had barricaded himself inside his home.Authorities say the wife is not inside of the home, but their 6-year-old son was.Investigators say the man surrendered to authorities with his hands up after seven hours.There are no reports of any injuries.