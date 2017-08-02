A 2014 Tinder date turned into a living nightmare for a Houston man and now he's taking legal action.Three years after Joseph Lazarus swiped right on the app, he's now suing his former lover. He claims she ruined his reputation because he broke up with her."I felt distressed. I felt hopeless," Lazarus said.He said the ex-girlfriend created fake social media profiles and took aim. ABC13 is not identifying the woman."She targeted the organization my sister was working for and sent them messages of me being a child molester, a rapist, a murderer," he said.In the lawsuit, Lazarus, who is a current Marine Reserve, is asking for more than $200,000. The lawsuit also accuses Lazarus' ex-girlfriend of trying to extort money from him. She allegedly asked for $10,000 or she would say he raped her."I just want to be left alone. I just want to be able to live my life," Lazarus said.His attorney, Joe Matthew, said the alleged attack lost Lazarus his job and destroyed his life."Unfortunately, this is a nightmare that Joe Lazarus is living in. "There's no way for him to defend himself. How do you prove something that didn't happen?" Matthew said."I didn't think it could ever affect me because it was false," Lazarus added.ABC13 reached out to the woman named in the lawsuit by phone, email and knocked on her door.She has yet to respond.