Man suffers serious injuries in shark attack

MARK OSBORNE
A 25-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a shark attack in Hawaii on Saturday morning, according to authorities.

The attack occurred at 9:30 a.m., according to the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources.

Officials on the Big Island of Hawaii were forced to close down Kukio Beach following the attack. Kukio Beach is located on the Kona Coast near Hualalai and is a popular tourist area -- located near the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai and Hualalai Golf Course.

Hawaii ABC affiliate KITV reported the man suffered multiple injuries to his hand and leg.

Public beach access remained closed for the rest of Saturday, and KITV reported a decision on whether to open the beaches on Sunday would not be made until the morning.

