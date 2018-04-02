Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii

HILO, Hawaii --
Hawaii officials say a man has been seriously hurt in a shark attack while stand-up paddleboarding, prompting authorities to close part of a beach on the Big Island.

State Department of Land and Natural Resources Dan Dennison said in an email alert that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Kukio Beach near Hualalai.

People on the beach heard the victim screaming and ran to help. Witnesses applied multiple tourniquets until paramedics arrived.

A 25-year-old man was airlifted by Hawaii County Fire Department firefighters to a hospital with multiple injuries to his hand and leg. He's listed in critical condition.

Dennison says per standard procedure, beach closure signs warning visitors will be displayed for a mile (1.6 kilometers) on either side of the incident for the rest of the day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
