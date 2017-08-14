EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2306985" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video shows the dispute that led to a fatal stabbing over a parking spot in Brooklyn.

A man trying to flee the country has been arrested in connection with a dispute over a parking spot that led to a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn late Sunday night.The ordeal happened just before 11:30 p.m. on East 73rd Street near Avenue M in the Bergen Beach section.The NYPD said 23-year-old Omari Dahan came home to find his driveway blocked and started honking his horn. A man came out from a nearby home, and they got into a fight.During this altercation, Dahan's 28-year-old brother came out of the house to help. Authorities say the fight then escalated, and both men were stabbed. Dahan was stabbed in the chest, while his brother was stabbed in the arm.Part of the deadly ordeal was captured on cellphone video. Watch the video here:Omari Dahan died at the hospital. His brother was not seriously injured.The attacker in the incident fled the scene in a gray Volkswagen Jetta, police said, and officers began working to figure out who was behind the stabbing.Police said that based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, they developed a person of interest in the case, identified as 41-year-old Jean-Paul Djems.Detectives placed a travel alert on that man and got a call back later that he had booked a flight on JetBlue to Port au Prince, Haiti.Officers went to the airport ahead of his flight and were able to arrest him.He is charged with manslaughter, second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.