Man fleeing country arrested in fatal parking spot dispute in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the latest in the search for two suspects involved in a fatal parking spot dispute.

By Eyewitness News
BERGEN BEACH, Brooklyn --
A man trying to flee the country has been arrested in connection with a dispute over a parking spot that led to a deadly stabbing in Brooklyn late Sunday night.

The ordeal happened just before 11:30 p.m. on East 73rd Street near Avenue M in the Bergen Beach section.

The NYPD said 23-year-old Omari Dahan came home to find his driveway blocked and started honking his horn. A man came out from a nearby home, and they got into a fight.

During this altercation, Dahan's 28-year-old brother came out of the house to help. Authorities say the fight then escalated, and both men were stabbed. Dahan was stabbed in the chest, while his brother was stabbed in the arm.

Part of the deadly ordeal was captured on cellphone video. Watch the video here:
EMBED More News Videos

Raw video shows the dispute that led to a fatal stabbing over a parking spot in Brooklyn.


Omari Dahan died at the hospital. His brother was not seriously injured.

The attacker in the incident fled the scene in a gray Volkswagen Jetta, police said, and officers began working to figure out who was behind the stabbing.

Police said that based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, they developed a person of interest in the case, identified as 41-year-old Jean-Paul Djems.

Detectives placed a travel alert on that man and got a call back later that he had booked a flight on JetBlue to Port au Prince, Haiti.

Officers went to the airport ahead of his flight and were able to arrest him.

He is charged with manslaughter, second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
stabbingu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Officials charge mom of abandoned newborn
Hazmat to clean up mercury spill at Midtown lofts
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
'Racism is evil' - Trump condemns white supremacists
Mother of woman hurt in Charlottesville speaks
Police: Garbage truck driver at fault in deadly accident
Taylor Swift's allegation that she was groped heads to jury
Show More
Bond denied for driver in attack in Charlottesville
Experiments, ice cream launched to space station
Father hit by car while helping daughter hurt in wreck
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Petition created to ban Bun B from Houston sports
More News
Top Video
A timeline of events in Charlottesville, Virginia
Photographing the solar eclipse with a smartphone
What we know about suspect in Charlottesville attack
TABC plans back-to-school stings
More Video