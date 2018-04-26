Man springs into action to detain suspected purse snatcher

EMBED </>More Videos

Good Samaritan catches up with purse snatcher in downtown Houston (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It's a scene straight from a movie.

A Houston man is a real-life hero to a damsel in distress when he tackled the man who was in the act of taking her purse.

"I was on my way over towards Discovery Green and I heard a woman screaming and I looked over and a man was running away with a purse that didn't look like belonged to him," said Good Samaritan Kyle Falke.

That woman Falke heard was Melissa Vest, who was going back to her downtown building from lunch.

Vest says a man in orange, "came up from behind and just grabbed."

At that sight, Falke saw his chance, ran across the street and tackled the purse snatcher. Falke then held him in a headlock until help arrived.

"It didn't seem like very long at all. Maybe 15 or 20 seconds. There was a police officer pretty close by and building security that came out and assisted as well," Falke said.

Vest watched the scene unfold and now, she has everything in her purse back safe and sound, thanks to Falke.

"When we started yelling that he had snatched my purse, lots of people at least took a few steps and tried a few things," Vest said. "Kyle was the one who caught him. And so, it was nice to see good people in the world who still want to help out."

If he could, Falke said he'd do it all again, because it was the right thing to do.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
good samaritanHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man hit and killed while trying to help stranger
Wild chase ends with deputies opening fire at suspect
Residents terrorized by food vandal near Museum District
341 people arrested, $1M in drugs seized during 3-month operation
Bill Cosby guilty on all charges in sexual assault retrial
Timeline of events in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case
Spring mom fights to find missing daughter 8 years later
Crews working to repair water main break in downtown Houston
Show More
Mom of 3 killed in apparent murder-attempted suicide in SW Houston
89 graves discovered at construction site in Sugar Land
METRO to test driverless passenger vehicle at Texas Southern
Meet the woman behind the braids of Rockets' Gerald Green
Watt, Altuve play delivery boys to drop off fan's new truck
More News