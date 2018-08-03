Man spotted with multiple weapons sparks overnight standoff

An overnight SWAT standoff in southwest Houston came to an end after the suspect peacefully surrendered.

An overnight SWAT standoff in southwest Houston was sparked after a man was spotted with multiple weapons.

According to Houston police, a man was attempting to find a parking spot at his girlfriend's apartment complex near Greenridge when he spotted the suspect pointing a shotgun at him.

The driver said he sped off but came around again, when, police say, the suspect pointed an AR-15 with a laser sight at him.

The driver proceeded to take off again and found a parking spot. But seconds later, he saw the same suspect with a pistol.

A SWAT team was called out to the apartment complex after the suspect barricaded himself in his home when confronted by officers.

The man eventually surrendered and was found to have three weapons in his possession. He is being charged with assault of a deadly weapon.

Police say this is not the suspect's first incident, as a case remains pending after he fired a weapon in February.
