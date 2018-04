Houston police say a man was spotted on the roof of St. Martin's Church in west Houston Tuesday night.This comes ahead of a public viewing for former First Lady Barbara Bush on Friday at the church. Her funeral will also be held there on Saturday.HPD tells ABC13 a church employee saw a man on the roof at 10:30 p.m. The man told officers he was "just exploring" and then disappeared.Police set up a perimeter and searched the area with K9 units and a helicopter but never found the man.Officials believe he jumped and ran off.