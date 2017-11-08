Man shot twice in apparent road rage incident

What's being described as a possible road rage incident in north Houston ends with a man being shot twice.It happened in the 6400 block of West Little York Road around 9:30 Tuesday night.Investigators say the suspect was driving a silver F-150 when they opened fire on another vehicle.The driver was hit twice but was able to pull into a Walgreens parking lot and call 911.He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his side and back but is expected to be okay.No arrests have been made.