HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --What's being described as a possible road rage incident in north Houston ends with a man being shot twice.
It happened in the 6400 block of West Little York Road around 9:30 Tuesday night.
Investigators say the suspect was driving a silver Ford F-150 when they opened fire on another vehicle.
The driver was hit twice but was able to pull into a Walgreens parking lot and call 911.
He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his side and back but is expected to be okay.
No arrests have been made.
