ROAD RAGE

Man shot twice in apparent road rage incident in north Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot twice in apparent road rage incident in north Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
What's being described as a possible road rage incident in north Houston ends with a man being shot twice.

Foti Kallergis is live at the scene of the shooting where he will have an exclusive interview with the shooting victim on ABC13.

It happened in the 6400 block of West Little York Road around 9:30 Tuesday night.

Investigators say the suspect was driving a silver Ford F-150 when they opened fire on another vehicle.

The driver was hit twice but was able to pull into a Walgreens parking lot and call 911.

He was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds to his side and back but is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made.

Follow Foti Kallergis on Twitter and Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
road rageshootinggun violenceHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ROAD RAGE
Car hits ambulance responding to road rage crash
Man with a gun threatens woman driving in the Heights
Spring man: Teen nearly killed my wife in possible road rage
Woman accused of pointing weapon during road rage
More road rage
Top Stories
Mom races home as daughter is killed in murder-suicide
Thief hands out sweets after robbing Shipley Do-Nuts
Houston voters approve $1 billion refund to pension fund
LIVE ELECTION RESULTS: How Houston voted at the polls
Texas' youngest mayor barely old enough to drink
Injured HPD officer sends message to shot deputy
Congressman Ted Poe won't seek reelection in 2018
Attorney: Clara Harris never wanted her husband to die
Show More
Texans sign quarterback Josh Johnson, release McGloin
Altuve's MVP rival Judge tapped for MLB video game cover
Former MLB pitcher Roy Halladay killed in plane crash
Heartbroken Astros players remember Roy 'Doc' Halladay
Everything you need to know about Roy Halladay
More News
Top Video
Get fit while you commute with behind-the-wheel moves
Mom races home as daughter is killed in murder-suicide
'Aviation geeks' mark United's final 747 flight
Altuve's MVP rival Judge tapped for MLB video game cover
More Video