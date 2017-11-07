Man shot in the head in SW Houston expected to be OK

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A man shot in the head early Tuesday morning at a southwest Houston apartment complex is expected to recover.
Houston police said an argument led to a shooting on South Drive near Wilcrest at around 2:45 a.m.
Officers located a man wounded in the head in the parking lot of the complex.
Police believe a second person may have been shot and left before they arrived.
Police located narcotics at the scene but did not elaborate on what led to the argument.
