Man shot in the head in SW Houston expected to be OK

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot in the head expected to survive (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man shot in the head early Tuesday morning at a southwest Houston apartment complex is expected to recover.

Houston police said an argument led to a shooting on South Drive near Wilcrest at around 2:45 a.m.

Officers located a man wounded in the head in the parking lot of the complex.

Police believe a second person may have been shot and left before they arrived.

Police located narcotics at the scene but did not elaborate on what led to the argument.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
shootingman injuredman shotHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Mom killed in hit-and-run wreck near middle school
High school sweethearts killed in church mass shooting
Your Election Day 2017 ballot guide
Sweating today, sweaters tomorrow
Clara Harris gets parole after killing cheating husband
Do this to get extra time to yourself every day
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
'Magic mushrooms' closer to being legal
Show More
Source: Church gunman came to kill everybody in building
H-E-B to donate $150,000 to Sutherland Springs
'Hero' neighbor exchanged gunfire with church shooter
Where the Astros have been since the World Series
Man accused of killing son because he was gay
More News
Top Video
Stop pre-rinsing your dishes! And other cost-saving tips
Do this to get extra time to yourself every day
H-E-B to donate $150,000 to Sutherland Springs
Clean your Keurig to keep it running smoothly
More Video