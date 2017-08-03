Man shot in the eye during chaos outside downtown Houston nightclub

One man shot in the eye, another hurt in fight outside popular downtown Houston nightclub.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people are in the hospital after a chaos outside a popular downtown Houston nightclub.

Police told Eyewitness News one of the men was shot in the eye and another was beaten. At least five people were hurt.

It happened around closing time at Spire Night Club.

Investigators said a speeding blue Toyota slammed into a pole and hit a person at Jefferson and Travis streets.

At least five or six shots were fired and then the car sped off.

Police didn't see the shooting but pulled the car over down the street because it was riddled with bullet holes.
At least three men were in the car, including one man who was shot in the leg.

The men ran but police found two men. One was shot in the eye and the second was beaten up. They were taken to the hospital.

Investigators do not know if the men they found were originally in the car.

Eyewitness News talked to a club bouncer who heard the shots fired and saw the Toyota hit a person.



The bouncer said the men were inside Spire Night Club before the incident happened.

Police are now looking for the men but at this point it's not clear if they are victims or suspects.

No one has been arrested.

