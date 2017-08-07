Man shot during arranged microwave sale outside mall

Police say a man was shot Sunday night while attempting to sell a microwave during an arranged meeting in a parking lot at West Oaks Mall.The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at the lot near the movie theater.The victim met with three people before one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire.The suspects, who were described as two black males and a white male, drove away in a white Jeep heading down Westheimer.The victim was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital. His condition was not immediately disclosed.